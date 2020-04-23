|
Domenic A. Polifrone
Park Ridge - Domenic A. Polifrone, 80, of Park Ridge, son of the late Paul and Theresa Polifrone, passed away on April 15, 2020, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Domenic was born and raised in Hackensack, New Jersey, ultimately settling in Park Ridge. He is survived by his beloved sister Teri LaVallo and her husband Robert, his brother Anthony Polifrone and his wife Diane, and his sister Joanne Polifrone. He is predeceased by his brothers Paul, Richard and Frank. Domenic is also survived by his loving sisters-in-law Carol (Paul's wife) and Dona (Richard's wife), as well as by many loving nieces and nephews. Following a successful career in banking, Domenic devoted his life to caring for others and ministering as a pastor of the Church of Religious Science, during which time he earned his Doctorate in Religious Science. He established, and was pastor of, the church in Nyack, NY, for several years, and in 1987, Dr. Robert Bitzer, the Founder and Spiritual Director of the Hollywood Church of Religious Science, asked Dr. Domenic to serve as his co-pastor in Hollywood. In 1990, Domenic went on to form the New Thought Center of Los Angeles, and in 1996 the New Thought Center and the Hollywood Church of Religious Science merged and Dr. Domenic became the Spiritual Director. Unfortunately, in 2000, Domenic had to leave on a health sabbatical and relocated to New Jersey to be with his family. At this time, he chose Rev. Pam MacGregor, his former student, to be the new Spiritual Director of the Hollywood Church of Religious Science, now the Science of Mind Spiritual Center, Los Angeles. Domenic is forever loved and remembered by all who knew him as a great man, a great teacher and a great Minister, who devoted his life to helping others and who changed many lives for the better. He will be missed and always remembered as a man of principle, who was loving, kind, funny and generous, with a baritone voice that was powerful and delightfully commanding. He is now at peace and free. Due to COVID-19 virus restrictions, there will be no viewing; however, a memorial mass will be announced at a later date. If you'd like to make a donation in Domenic's memory, please consider making a donation to the following charities, which provide medical equipment and supplies to healthcare workers battling COVID-19 on the front line: Matthew 25 Ministries @ m25m.org; or Direct Relief @directrelief.org. Or, if you'd prefer, donations may be sent to: Science of Mind Spiritual Center, Los Angeles, 14431 Ventura Blvd., #586, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com