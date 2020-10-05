1/1
Domenic Parisi
Domenic Parisi

Garfield - PARISI, Domenic, age 76, of Garfield, passed away October 2, 2020 after a short, but grueling battle with COVID-19. Born in Santa Croce Camerina, Sicily-Italy, he lived there 15 years moving to Garfield many years ago. Domenic was a barber for over 50 years owing and operating Domenic & Pietro's Barber Studio in HoHoKus, and he was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. A giant in the Northwest Bergen Community and beyond, he was loved by everyone. He is predeceased by a daughter, Rosa (Ava) Parisi in 2000, a son-in-law Tyrone Poole in 2011, his parents, Rosaria and Joseph Parisi, and three brothers, Salvatore, John, and Michelangelo. Domenic is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda (nee Patrucco), three devoted children, Joseph (Kimberly), Jennifer Poole, and Paul (Beth), much loved grandchildren, Amanda, Alexandria, Kaitlyn, and Meghan, three siblings, Joseph Parisi (Pina), Virginia, Tina (Guy), and Maryann, and three sisters-in-law, Alfonsina, Fran, and Pina. Visiting Wednesday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Thursday, October 8, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.mymsaa.org The Parisi family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
