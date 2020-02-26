Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenica Guidera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenica Guidera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domenica Guidera Obituary
Domenica Guidera

formerly of Ridgefield Park - Domenica Guidera, formerly of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Domenica worked as a legal secretary for Carter Ledyard & Milburn in New York City. Parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church of Ridgefield Park, volunteer at Holy Name Medical Center, and member of the Knitwits.

Beloved daughter of the late Rosaline (nee Aufiero) and Peter Guidera. Loving sister of the late Joseph Guidera, Josephine Tantillo, Mary Guidera, Anthony Guidera, and Ferdinand Guidera. She leaves behind many adoring nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Saturday, February 29th at 9 AM. The Funeral Mass will be offered 10 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domenica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -