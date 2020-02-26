|
Domenica Guidera
formerly of Ridgefield Park - Domenica Guidera, formerly of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Domenica worked as a legal secretary for Carter Ledyard & Milburn in New York City. Parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church of Ridgefield Park, volunteer at Holy Name Medical Center, and member of the Knitwits.
Beloved daughter of the late Rosaline (nee Aufiero) and Peter Guidera. Loving sister of the late Joseph Guidera, Josephine Tantillo, Mary Guidera, Anthony Guidera, and Ferdinand Guidera. She leaves behind many adoring nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Saturday, February 29th at 9 AM. The Funeral Mass will be offered 10 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Vorheesingwersen.com