Domenica Vaccaro
Fort Lee - Vaccaro, Domenica (nee: Mercurio), age 86, of Fort Lee, formerly North Bergen, entered into eternal life on September 26, 2020. Born in Nocera Terinese, Italy and was a Seamstress for Evan Picone of North Bergen. Upon retiring she enjoyed a career in child-care. A parishioner of Madonna R C Church. She loved to cook especially her pizza, bread and cookies.
Beloved wife of the late Gaetano Vaccaro. Devoted mother of Rose LaPira and husband Vittorio, Maria Fertitta and her husband Salvatore, and Saverio "Sam" Vaccaro and his wife Angela. Cherished grandmother of Vic, Frank, Anthony, Daniela, and Vincenzo. Adored great grandmother of Marshall, Owen, Luke, Mallory, Chase, and Hope. Dear sister of Ortenzio and the late Giovanni.
The family will receive their friends this Wednesday 9:30 - 10:30 am at the Frank Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Wednesday at 10:30 am for the celebration of her funeral mass in the Main Church of the Madonna at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The American Heart Association
