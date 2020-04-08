|
Domenick Randazzo
Little Falls - Domenick Randazzo, 90, of Little Falls, formerly of Woodland Park, passed away on April 6, 2020. Domenick was born in Paterson on December 13, 1929 to the late Domenico and Mary (Morena) Randazzo. He lost his father at the age of nine and began working at Rizzo's Market in Paterson while in middle and high school. He graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1947. He continued to work at Rizzo's until being drafted into the Army in 1951. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. After discharge from the Army, Domenick began working in the Paterson Post Office, being transferred to the West Paterson Branch three years later. He finished his career as Assistant Postmaster in Little Falls, retiring after 36 years with the Postal Service. Domenick was an avid stamp collector, recently granting his collection to his three grandchildren. He also enjoy boating, docking a boat on Lake Hopatcong until age 85. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends. He vacationed with his wife, children and grandchildren every summer on Long Beach Island. He and his wife had a group of close friends with whom he would meet for dinners every weekend. He was known for offering a helping hand to anyone who needed. He was proud to be a long-time dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Pompei Church in Paterson. Domenick was the beloved husband of Lorraine (DeBonte) Randazzo; he was the cherished father of Lorraine Longo and her husband Anthony, Dr. Domenick N. Randazzo and his wife Dr. Jean, and the adored grandfather of Dr. Anthony and Matthew Longo, and Domenico Randazzo. He was predeceased by his sister Rose Hemsey and brother-in-law Fred, sister Nunziata "Nancy" Randazzo and brother-in-law Gasparino "Spotty" Randazzo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-10 pandemic, all services were private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in his name to: The Valve Center at the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute, Morristown Medical Center, 100 Madison Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960, attention Linda Gillam, MD. More at www.santangelofuneral.com.