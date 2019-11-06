Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
174 Ramsey St.
Paterson, NJ
View Map
1931 - 2019
Paterson - Domenick Vaccarello, 88, of Paterson, passed away on November 6, 2019. Domenick was born on May 11, 1931 in Sicily, Italy to the late Domenico and Carmella Vaccarello. Before retiring, he worked for many years as a foreman for Marcal and QT Manufacturing in Paterson, NJ. He was also a school bus driver for 17 years transporting disabled children. He was also a member of the Santa Croce Camerina Society in Hawthorne. Domenick was the beloved husband of the late Sadie (nee Ciurciu) Vaccarello until her passing in 2013. He was the cherished father of Dominic Vaccarello and his wife Mary and Joseph Vaccarello and his wife Zoe and the adored grandfather of Andrew and his wife Mary, Lauren Braun and her husband Jake, David Vaccarello and Lia Vaccarello and the great grandfather of Sadie Leigh Braun. Domenick was the dear brother of Vincenzo Vaccarello of Italy and was predeceased by his sister Maria. He is also survived by his devoted nieces Stella Paniscotti, Franca Fauls, Giovanna Ealy, and Meluccia Mouton. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. Visit www.santangelofuneral.com
