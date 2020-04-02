Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenico Spisa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenico La Spisa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domenico La Spisa Obituary
Domenico La Spisa

Lodi, NJ - La Spisa, Domenico, age 89, died on April 1, 2020. Born in Ciminna, Italy, where he lived for 42 years before settling in Lodi 47 years ago. Domenico was a garment cutter for 23 years and retired in 1995. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church in Lodi as well as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the St. Joseph's Society and Immaculate Conception Society. He also belonged to the Rosary Society and San Pio Society at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, and the Sacred Heart Society at Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Domenico is predeceased by his wife, Domenica in 1996. He is survived by three children, Michael La Spisa and wife Josephine, Frank La Spisa and wife Ninfa, and Agata Prosperi and husband Louis, seven grandchildren, Dominick and wife Dalila, Frank and wife Elle, Louis, Alyssa, Gianna, Natalie, Michael, and 3 great-grandchildren, Franco, Alessandra, Camila, and twins on the way. Domenico also leaves an extended family of sisters and brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. All services were privately held with a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will accept memorial gifts for St. Joseph's RC Church, Lodi c/o the Aloia Funeral Home. The La Spisa family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domenico's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -