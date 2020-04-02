|
|
Domenico La Spisa
Lodi, NJ - La Spisa, Domenico, age 89, died on April 1, 2020. Born in Ciminna, Italy, where he lived for 42 years before settling in Lodi 47 years ago. Domenico was a garment cutter for 23 years and retired in 1995. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church in Lodi as well as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the St. Joseph's Society and Immaculate Conception Society. He also belonged to the Rosary Society and San Pio Society at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, and the Sacred Heart Society at Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Domenico is predeceased by his wife, Domenica in 1996. He is survived by three children, Michael La Spisa and wife Josephine, Frank La Spisa and wife Ninfa, and Agata Prosperi and husband Louis, seven grandchildren, Dominick and wife Dalila, Frank and wife Elle, Louis, Alyssa, Gianna, Natalie, Michael, and 3 great-grandchildren, Franco, Alessandra, Camila, and twins on the way. Domenico also leaves an extended family of sisters and brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. All services were privately held with a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will accept memorial gifts for St. Joseph's RC Church, Lodi c/o the Aloia Funeral Home. The La Spisa family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com