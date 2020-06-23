Domenico Nucci
Wayne - Domenico Nucci, age 88 of Wayne at rest in Wayne on June 23, 2020. He married Mary E. (nee: Brunetti) in Fraine, Italy in 1959. Together they moved to the United States after their honeymoon. Loving father of Connie Menucci and her husband Carmelo of Wayne, and Angelo Nucci and his wife Andrea of Wayne. Loving grandfather of Frank, Marcello, Nick, & Marc. Brother of Aldo, Guido, Maria, Lidia, and Edda. Growing up in Italy, he was a proud servant in the Italian Army. He worked in the textile industry for many years. He and his wife then owned Nucci's Place, a successful luncheonette. He retired following his employment with the Wayne Board of Education. He was a loving husband, father, and proud grandfather who will be dearly missed. He loved making homemade wine, tending to his garden and faithfully watching his favorite soccer team, Juventus. Domenico also loved spending quality time with his family, friends and pets. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Thursday at 12:00 PM. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Thursday 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 and/or the Dementia/Alzheimer's Association Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road, #105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.