Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Historic Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill
2070 Hoefley's Lane
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Fort Lee - Santacroce, Domenico age 89, of Fort Lee, on June 26, 2019. He was born in Noto, Sicily, Italy and was a Clothing Designer for William Rondina, Inc., NYC., NY. Beloved husband of the late Leonina nee; Bianchin. Devoted father of Lisa Santacroce, Andrew Santacroce and his wife Barbara. Cherished grandfather of Massimo Santacroce. Loving brother of Vincent, Yolanda and the late Francesco and Corrado. The family will receive their friends on Monday 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to Assemble Tuesday for the celebration of his funeral mass in the Historic Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill at 11:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
