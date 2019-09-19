|
|
Domenico Tarabocchia
Toms River - Domenico Tarabocchia on September 14, 2019, age 82.
Domenico was born on June 10, 1937 in Croatia and before retiring had worked as a Terrazzo Mechanic at Specialty Flooring in South Plainfield, N.J.
Beloved husband of 59 years to Antonia (nee) Scrivanich. Devoted father to Rob Tarabocchia and his wife Michelle and Diano Tarabocchia and his wife Lisa. Adored grandfather to Robbie and his wife Danielle, Evan and his wife Maria, Rachel, Connor, Peter, Timothy and his wife Jackie, Kenneth and his wife Sawyer, Lyndsay, Darcy and Gillan. Cherished great-grandfather to 6 great-grandchildren. Dear brother to Nick Tarabocchia and his wife Liberata.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 4-9 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Act.Alz.org.