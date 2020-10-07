Domenico Trivilini
Trivilini, Domenico, 68, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was surrounded by his beloved wife, Antonietta (Stampone) Trivilini. Also, he leaves behind his beloved son, Alessio whom loved and adored his father very much. In addition, he leaves behind his father in-law Nicola Stampone, brothers in-law Andre Stampone and Mario Bruno, sisters in-law Vincy Bruno and Denise Stampone, and even his extended family members from Belgium and Italy. Domenico was born on January 6th 1952 in Cupello, Italy. He and his wife came to America in 1981 where he worked for Como Textile for 33 years. He was one of five brothers of mother, Carolina Delle Monache, and father, Luigi Trivilini. Through the course of his lifetime he spent his days with his loving family and friends. Domenico was an amazing husband and father despite his illness. He was a very shy man; however, he had a heart of gold. He loved his family dearly and was a profound member of the Societa de Frainese, Paterson. He was also a member of the Senior Citizen Adult Day Care. Domenico was a devoted Italian who loved Sunday dinners and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed but he is in a better place now. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 8:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church, Wayne at 9:00 AM. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit Friday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
