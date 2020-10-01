1/
Domingo Francesco Maceri
Domingo Francesco Maceri

Oldsmar - Maceri, Domingo Francesco,81 of Oldsmar, Florida. formerly of Fairview and Dumont, NJ on September 27 2020 Beloved Husband of the late Matilde (nee Nadal) Maceri 12/17/2018, Devoted Father of Denise Bussanich and her husband Matthew and Elizabeth Reichert (deceased 2001) and her husband Robert Reichert, Loving grandfather of Justin Reichert, Nicholas Bussanich, Nina Bussanich and Baby Joseph Reichert (deceased 2001), Domingo was born on October 7 1938 in Lomas de Zamora, Buenos Aires, Argentina to the late Luigi Maceri and Carmela (nee Pansera) and came to the US in 1963 and worked as a store manager for Home Liquors Stores in North Jersey , across various locations in Bergen, Hudson and Essex Counties. Funeral Services will be private for the family and burial at Brookside Cemetery, Englewood, NJ Pastor Dennis Te Beest of River Edge will officiate at the graveside service, in lieu if flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN.38105 or Easel Animal Rescue League , 4 Jake Garzio Drive, Ewing, N J ,08528 Arrangements by Konopka Funeral Home, 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 865-0923
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
