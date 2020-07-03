1/
Dominic L. Sozio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dominic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominic L. Sozio

Colts Neck - Dominic L. Sozio 89, of Colts Neck passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Brooklyn. NY to the late Nicholas and Rachel Sozio. He was an Army veteran during the Korean War. Before retiring, he was a pharmacist for Grand Union in Aberdeen. Beloved husband of Domenica "Margie" (nee Condalucci) Sozio. Devoted father of Donna Sozio. Loving grandfather of Alexandros Kosmas. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi on Tuesday, July 7th at 11 AM. Interment following at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Tuesday from 9 AM-10:30 AM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved