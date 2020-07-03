Dominic L. Sozio
Colts Neck - Dominic L. Sozio 89, of Colts Neck passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Brooklyn. NY to the late Nicholas and Rachel Sozio. He was an Army veteran during the Korean War. Before retiring, he was a pharmacist for Grand Union in Aberdeen. Beloved husband of Domenica "Margie" (nee Condalucci) Sozio. Devoted father of Donna Sozio. Loving grandfather of Alexandros Kosmas. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi on Tuesday, July 7th at 11 AM. Interment following at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Tuesday from 9 AM-10:30 AM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com