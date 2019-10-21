|
Dominic P. Branda
Bogota - Branda, Dominic P., 88, passed away on Saturday, October 19th, 2019. He was born in Hoboken, New Jersey to John and Mary Branda (nee) Enrico. He resided in Bogota for nearly 55 years. He was predeceased by his wife of nearly 54 years Anne Josephine Branda (nee) Morgan. Loving father to John Patrick and Andrea Branda of Wood-Ridge; Steven and Roseanne Branda of New Milford; Dominic and Barbara Branda of Ringwood; Carolyn and Salvatore Alfano (nee) Branda of Mahwah. Devoted grandfather to Nicole, Julianne, John, Maxwell, Priscilla, Ashley, Dominic, Bethany, Jackson, and great-grandfather to Avery. Wonderful brother to Rosemarie Tarantula, Mary Ann Pescatore, Joan Broderick, and Geraldine Geerlof. Predeceased by his siblings Rachel Diomede and Joseph Branda. He was a trustee member of the Sahara Club for over 25 years; he lived his life by example and it shows in the many friendships that he formed where he counseled and sought out to help so many people. Family will be accepting visitors at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, on Wednesday October 23rd from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Oct. 24th, 9:30am at St. Joseph RC Church in Bogota. A Christian burial is to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dominic's name to , are appreciated by the family. ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. stjude.org/donate. For more information and to view Dominic's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com