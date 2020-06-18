Dominic Polimeni
Saddle River - Dominic Polimeni, 88, of Saddle River, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Monday, June 15, 2020. Devoted and beloved husband of Cira Polimeni, father of Marc Polimeni and his wife Denise, and grandfather of Alexandra Polimeni. Dear brother of Mary Trentacoste and her late husband Joseph, Nick Polimeni and his wife Rita, Jennie Branagan and her late husband Bill, and brother-in-law of Natalie Williamson and her late husband Jerold. Dearly loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews as well as great-uncle of grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Dominic was born in Garfield, NJ on September 9, 1931. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a very successful and much adored carpet salesman at Einstein Moomjy for 18 years. After retiring, he returned to work at his son's medical practice as administrator and consigliere for 15 years. Dominic was a happy soul, often saying to everyone that "life is good". He made friends everywhere he went and was always prepared with a corny joke. He loved to sing and cook for his family. One of his favorite dishes was the Italian wedding soup he would make every Christmas. He was a man of faith and was a parishioner of Church of the Nativity as well as a member of the Fair Lawn Senior Center. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 291 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Dominic's memory.
Becker-funeralhome.com
Saddle River - Dominic Polimeni, 88, of Saddle River, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Monday, June 15, 2020. Devoted and beloved husband of Cira Polimeni, father of Marc Polimeni and his wife Denise, and grandfather of Alexandra Polimeni. Dear brother of Mary Trentacoste and her late husband Joseph, Nick Polimeni and his wife Rita, Jennie Branagan and her late husband Bill, and brother-in-law of Natalie Williamson and her late husband Jerold. Dearly loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews as well as great-uncle of grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Dominic was born in Garfield, NJ on September 9, 1931. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a very successful and much adored carpet salesman at Einstein Moomjy for 18 years. After retiring, he returned to work at his son's medical practice as administrator and consigliere for 15 years. Dominic was a happy soul, often saying to everyone that "life is good". He made friends everywhere he went and was always prepared with a corny joke. He loved to sing and cook for his family. One of his favorite dishes was the Italian wedding soup he would make every Christmas. He was a man of faith and was a parishioner of Church of the Nativity as well as a member of the Fair Lawn Senior Center. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 291 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Dominic's memory.
Becker-funeralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.