Dominick Annuzzi
Lodi - Dominick Annuzzi, 56, of Lodi, passed away on April 13, 2020. He worked in accounts payable at D.S. Meyers in Hawthorne. He had previously co-owned J. Gennaro Trucking in South Hackensack. Dominick was a past Exalted Ruler of the Hasbrouck Heights Elks Lodge # 1962, vice president of the Northeast District NJ Elks Association, and served the Elks Lodge as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler. He was a member of the Lodi Moose Lodge #1971 and was an honorary member of Lodi Fire Department Hose Company # 2. Predeceased by his parents Angelo, Sr. and Dolores Annuzzi. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Vinci). Devoted father of Dominick and Michael Annuzzi. Loving brother of Angelo Annuzzi, Jr. and wife Kellyann. Dear uncle of Danielle Annuzzi Viso and husband Anthony, Angelo Annuzzi and wife Laura, great-uncle of Anthony and Nicolas. Cherished son-in-law of Cappy and Marie Vinci. Due to the current restrictions funeral services will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date.