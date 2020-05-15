Dominick BrancaccioElmwood Park - October 11, 1927 - May 12-2020Dominick Brancaccio 92, passed peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. Born to Liberato and Angelina Brancaccio in East Paterson, he was predeceased by five brothers, Alexander, Angelo, Anthony, Joseph and Nicholas and four sisters; Anna, Josephine, Louisa and Mary.He is survived by twenty-four nieces and nephews, several foster sons and predeceased by seven nieces and nephews.Dominick enlisted in the Army in February 1945 serving inWorld War ll and received an Honorable Discharge in March 1947 and was a proud veteran. He was the recipient of the Army of Occupation Medal and WW ll Victory Medal. After his discharge, he returned to his home town where he was employed by the East Paterson DPW and then worked as Head Custodian for St. Leo's Church and School. During this time, heproudly and enthusiastically served his community. Dominick received many honors for his community service such as Outstanding Citizen in 1980 by the VFW, Post 5084 and the Ladies Auxiliary and Elks Lodge. He was also honored by the Old Timers Athletic Association of Greater Paterson where he received the Frank Calvetti Memorial Award for Community Service.Dominick had long been known as a friend to both youth and sports, and had organized, sponsored and managed teams fromLittle League to semi-pro and had served as a member of the Elmwood Park Civic Commission, Recreation Board, the Little League Executive Committee and was a founding member of the Elmwood Park Athletic Hall of Fame. Dom was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993. He was also an active volunteer in St. Leo's CYO programs, organizing dances and trips.In the 1990's he was made the first honorary Third Order Franciscan Monk in the United States, an honor which he took great pride in and was a source of immense pride for his family.In the 1960's Dom was told of a 15th year old who was sleeping in Boro Field across from the church. After several conversations, Dom took him in and the boy stayed with him until he was 21. Dom was proud to serve as his Best Man at his wedding and become Godfather to one of his three children. This led him to foster and mentor other local men within the community who benefited from his guidance.Among Dom's pleasures were his vegetable garden, trips to Las Vegas, the Meadowlands Racetrack, trips to Italy to see family and spending time with his many friends and family.Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park, N.J. 07407