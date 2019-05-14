Services
Dominick Carl Bonomo Jr. Obituary
Dominick Carl Bonomo, Jr.

Waretown - Dominick Carl Bonomo, Jr., 57 of Waretown formerly of Lodi on May 10, 2019. Born in Passaic, raised in Lodi and settled in Waretown. He was Manager of the Sam Ash Music in Edison, a talented Musician and Parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. He is predeceased by his parents Dominick Carl Sr. and Anne T. (Nee DeNude) Bonomo. Loving brother of Geralyn Williams and husband Scott of Franklin Lakes, Jacquelyn Roma and husband Tony of Paramus and Noelle Ulatoski and husband Stanley of Elmwood Park. Cherished uncle of Chelsea, D.J., Joseph, Jack, Eric, Julie, Joshua, Jake, Jordan and Jenna. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Private Cremation to follow. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
