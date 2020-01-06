Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Bergenfield - Dominick Cassar, 77, of Bergenfield, NJ passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born and raised in Manhattan and the Bronx prior to settling in Bergenfield 50 years ago. A proud veteran, he served his country in the United States Army. An avid bowler, Dominick was a trivia buff and enjoyed watching documentaries. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Prior to retiring in 2004, he was a printer with Barton Press Inc. in West Orange for many years.

Beloved husband of Ann Marie Cassar. Loving and devoted father of Christopher Cassar and wife Stacey and Kimberly Cassar. Cherished grandfather of Sydney and Ethan Cassar and Emma Crosson. Adored brother of Michelle Capozzi and husband Daniel and the late John Cassar. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, 5- 9 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 201-797-3500. A Funeral Service is planned for Friday, January 10, 2020, 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
