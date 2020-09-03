1/
Dominick Febbi
Dominick Febbi

Stroudsburg, PA - 96, died August 20th.

Survived by: children, Michael, Kathleen Alkema, Gail Esterly and Gary; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 2great great grandsons. Predeceased by wife, Catherine.

Services on Friday, September 18, at Wm. H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA; with visitation beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, Pennsylvania 17011-1023 www.pawoundedwarriors.org.

www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
