Dominick Febbi
Stroudsburg, PA - 96, died August 20th.
Survived by: children, Michael, Kathleen Alkema, Gail Esterly and Gary; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 2great great grandsons. Predeceased by wife, Catherine.
Services on Friday, September 18, at Wm. H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA; with visitation beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, Pennsylvania 17011-1023 www.pawoundedwarriors.org
.