Dominick G. Colino
Colino, Dominick G., 91, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Jersey City and has been a resident of Lyndhurst for the past 53 years. He was a US Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War, 1951-1955. Dominick was Truck Driver and a Mechanic Assistant for most of his life. He loved sports and caring for his home and family. Dominick is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Grace M. (nee Coffey) Colino, by his loving sons, John Colino & his wife, Patricia, Mark Colino, and Robert Colino & his wife, Valerie and by his cherished grandchildren, Emma, Joseph, Zachary, Noah, Anna and Jacob.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 to 8PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Friday, July 2, 2020 at 9AM, then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where at 10AM a funeral mass will be offered. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Please visit our website, nazarememorialhome.com
where you may express condolences to Dominick's family via the Tribute Wall.