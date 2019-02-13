|
Dominick Gagliostro
Clifton - Gagliostro, Dominick, 55 of Clifton, passed away on February 11, 2019. Beloved husband to Irene (Lopez) Gagliostro. Loving father to Pasquale Gagliostro. Loving step-father to Jorge Lopez and Vanessa Williams. Dear Brother to Angela & her husband Vincent of Totowa and Antoinette & her husband Luigi of Alessandria, Italy.
Dominick was born in Passaic and lived in Clifton for most of his life. He was the owner of PGS Mason Contractor. He was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Saturday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church at 10 AM. Entombment Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visiting Friday 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM. www.marroccos.com