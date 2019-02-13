Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RC Church
Resources
Dominick Gagliostro Obituary
Dominick Gagliostro

Clifton - Gagliostro, Dominick, 55 of Clifton, passed away on February 11, 2019. Beloved husband to Irene (Lopez) Gagliostro. Loving father to Pasquale Gagliostro. Loving step-father to Jorge Lopez and Vanessa Williams. Dear Brother to Angela & her husband Vincent of Totowa and Antoinette & her husband Luigi of Alessandria, Italy.

Dominick was born in Passaic and lived in Clifton for most of his life. He was the owner of PGS Mason Contractor. He was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Saturday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church at 10 AM. Entombment Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visiting Friday 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM. www.marroccos.com
