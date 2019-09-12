Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace R.C. Church
Lyndhurst - Dominick Giancola, 89, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Ave Giancola (nee Naseimento). Loving stepfather to Adriana Costa & her husband Antonio, and Giovanni Costa. Cherished grandfather of Gabriel & Gustavo. Also survived by many loving friends. Funeral Saturday at 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM Queen of Peace R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Friday 2-4 & 6-8PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
