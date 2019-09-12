|
|
Dominick Giancola
Lyndhurst - Dominick Giancola, 89, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Ave Giancola (nee Naseimento). Loving stepfather to Adriana Costa & her husband Antonio, and Giovanni Costa. Cherished grandfather of Gabriel & Gustavo. Also survived by many loving friends. Funeral Saturday at 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM Queen of Peace R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Friday 2-4 & 6-8PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com