Dominick J. Maio
A longtime resident of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 87 years. He worked for New Jersey Transit for 42 years and retired in 1998. Proud veteran that served his country as a medic in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dominick was as a member of the Ridgefield Park Seniors, Parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church and Assistant Cub Master of Cub Master Pack 203. He loved listening to music and playing instruments, especially the harmonica. A true gentleman who was kind to everyone he met. Beloved husband of 61 years to Johanna (nee Neuschwanter). Devoted father to Dominick and his wife JoAnn, Joseph and his wife Karen, Perry and his wife Michele, Michele and her husband Michael. Loving grandfather to Alyss, Jessica, Joseph, Amelia, Emily, Katarina, Dominick, Perry and Britany and great grandfather to six great grandchildren. Dear brother to Benito, Yolanda and the late Anthony, Lucille, John, Frank and Angela. Dominick is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Thursday, August 13th at 9am. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis R.C. Church at 9:30am. Interment Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. If desired donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or St. Francis Food Pantry in his memory. Vorheesingwersen.com