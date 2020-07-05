Dominick J. Quitadamo, Sr.
Punta Gorda, FL - Dominick J. Quitadamo, Sr., of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born in Englewood, NJ and raised in Tenafly, he resided in Paramus for 45 years before moving to Florida four years ago. Donnie was quick-witted with a remarkable talent for whistling and busting chops. With a mind always at work, he was constantly constructing ingenious inventions, drafting, building, engineering and troubleshooting. He also enjoyed television, movies, sports and good food.
His lengthy and successful career spanned 50 years in the steel fabrication industry, where he built an empire before retiring in 1999. He was the proud owner of D&J Industrial Steel Fabricators, Inc. and Shoring International in Oakland, New Jersey.
Beloved husband of Edith (Reuter) Quitadamo and the late Jacqueline Quitadamo (1993). Loving and devoted father of Jeffrey Quitadamo, Scott Quitadamo, Dominick Quitadamo, Jr., Kathleen Muti, Jacqueline Passafiume and Jennifer Quitadamo. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, July 12, 2020, 3-5 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com
. A graveside service is planned for Monday, July 13, 2020, 10:30 am at Valleau Cemetery, 546 Franklin Turnpike, Ridgewood, NJ.