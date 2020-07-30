Dominick James Savino
Lodi - Dominick James Savino 90, of Lodi formerly of New York City passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, a Husband, a Father, a Grandfather, a Great Grandfather and a Great Great Grandfather was called to Heaven. Born on February 13, 1930 in New York City, NY to the late James and Anna Savino and moved to Lodi in 1963 along with his wife and children. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Dominick was a construction foreman and a retired employee of the Construction Laborers Local 79 of New York City, NY. for 65 plus years. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus , the V.F.W. Post and a former member of the former Kiwanis Club all in Lodi and a member of the Hasbrouck Heights B.P.O.Elks Lodge 1962. Dominick was predeceased by his parents, two brothers; Carlo and Ralph along with his oldest granddaughter Lena Positino Giordano. He leaves behind his wife Catherine (Agnes Kildare), his children; Mary (Martin) Positino, Michael Martin and his wife Janice, Anna Savino, Cathy Savino-Cardona and her husband Julio, Dominick Savino and Ralph Savino and his wife Kim. His grandchildren; Michael Giordano, Catherine Positino, Lisa Cullen and her husband Jim, Michael Martin, Jr., Sarah Martin, Frances Monte-Meisner and her husband Rob, Catherine Monte, Frank Monte, Jr. and his wife Callie, Gordon Savino, Victoria Savino, Steven Savino and Grace Savino along with his great grandchildren; Michael Giordano, Jr., Mathew Giordano and his wife Marizel, Valerie Catania, Lucia Catherine Meisner, Ceil Meisner and Violet Savino. Dominick also leaves behind two great great grandchildren; Gianna and Ava. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi at 9:30 AM. Interment following at Lodi Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, August 2nd from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a breast cancer research foundation of your choice would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com