Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Maak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Joseph Maak


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominick Joseph Maak Obituary
Dominick Joseph Maak

Wayne - Dominick Joseph Maak 36 of Wayne formerly of Bayonne died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his Wayne residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bayonne, he resided there before moving to Wayne four years ago. A graduate of St. Peter's Prep in 2001 and St. Peter's College in 2005, Dominick was employed as an English Teacher for the Bayonne Board of Education for the past 14 years. He is a member of both the NJEA and the NEA. Dominick is survived by his loving wife of seven years, Barbara (Mack) Maak, by two sons, James and George Maak, by his mother, Christina Rizzio, by three brothers, Vincent, Kenneth and Douglas Maak all of Bayonne, by his mother in law, Joann Mack, his brother in law, Andrew Mack and by two nephews, Anthony and Daniel Maak. He is predeceased by his father, George William Maak. Due to current restrictions, private funeral services will be conducted under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations towards his children's college expenses will be accepted by his family. allwoodfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -