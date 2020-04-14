|
Dominick Joseph Maak
Wayne - Dominick Joseph Maak 36 of Wayne formerly of Bayonne died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his Wayne residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bayonne, he resided there before moving to Wayne four years ago. A graduate of St. Peter's Prep in 2001 and St. Peter's College in 2005, Dominick was employed as an English Teacher for the Bayonne Board of Education for the past 14 years. He is a member of both the NJEA and the NEA. Dominick is survived by his loving wife of seven years, Barbara (Mack) Maak, by two sons, James and George Maak, by his mother, Christina Rizzio, by three brothers, Vincent, Kenneth and Douglas Maak all of Bayonne, by his mother in law, Joann Mack, his brother in law, Andrew Mack and by two nephews, Anthony and Daniel Maak. He is predeceased by his father, George William Maak. Due to current restrictions, private funeral services will be conducted under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations towards his children's college expenses will be accepted by his family. allwoodfuneralhome.com