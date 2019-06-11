|
Dominick L. Marino
Teaneck - Dominick L. Marino, 87, of Teaneck died peacefully on Sunday June 9, 2019. Prior to retiring in 1989 he worked as a serviceman for P.S.E & G in Hackensack for 16 years, prior he worked for Sutera's Grocery Store also in Hackensack. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, Hackensack. Dominick was an avid Bowler who also loved playing Cards with his family and friends. Beloved husband to Charlotte T. (nee Mertens). Devoted father to Philip Marino, Margaret Rose Mulligan and Peter Marino. Cherished grandfather to Nicole, Sara and Rachael. Dearest brother to Gussie Scianimanico and the late Marie Jones and Pauline Scianimanico. Dominick also leaves behind his special fur baby Bailey. The Funeral on Wednesday, June12th, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 34 Maple Ave. Hackensack, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Holy Name Medical Center, Care of I.C.U Department, 718 Teaneck Rd. Teaneck, NJ 07666. To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com