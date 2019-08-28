|
|
Dominick L. Mone
Saddle River - Dominick L. Mone, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Carole for 65 years. Devoted father of Dominick (Diane), Nancy, Suzie and Pete (Kasey). Loving grandfather of William, Kristin, Daniel, Kelly, Emma, Wyatt, Orrin and Linnea. Dear brother of Louis and Phyllis. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he lived in town for 39 years. He was a self-made business man who loved his family more than anything. His family will receive relatives and friends on August 29, 2019 at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood on Thursday from 4-8 pm. A mass celebrating Dominick's life will be held on August 30, 2019 in Closter at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church at 10:00am. Interment will follow at the cemetery and will be private.
Becker-funeralhome.com