Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Mone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick L. Mone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominick L. Mone Obituary
Dominick L. Mone

Saddle River - Dominick L. Mone, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Carole for 65 years. Devoted father of Dominick (Diane), Nancy, Suzie and Pete (Kasey). Loving grandfather of William, Kristin, Daniel, Kelly, Emma, Wyatt, Orrin and Linnea. Dear brother of Louis and Phyllis. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he lived in town for 39 years. He was a self-made business man who loved his family more than anything. His family will receive relatives and friends on August 29, 2019 at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood on Thursday from 4-8 pm. A mass celebrating Dominick's life will be held on August 30, 2019 in Closter at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church at 10:00am. Interment will follow at the cemetery and will be private.

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now