Dominick R. Alesso
Alesso, 83, of Paramus, formerly of Rochelle Park, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Before retiring, Dominick was a corporate attorney for APA Transport and then NY Waterway. Dominick was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during Peacetime. Dominick loved his family and his friends.
Beloved husband of Diana (nee Nick). Devoted father of Mariellen Alesso of Rochelle Park, NJ, Michael (Theresa) Alesso of Washington Twp., NJ, David (Mary) Alesso of Bridgewater, NJ. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Jim, Madison, Mackenzie Gabriella, Dominick and uncle of Joseph (Dorice) Alesso, Frank (Cheryl) Alesso, Alexis Acker, and Kasey Alesso. Predeceased by his brother Frank Alesso (2002).
Family will receive friends on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
