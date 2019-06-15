|
Dominick Rotondo
Ridgefield - Dominick Rotondo, 94, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on June 12, 2019 at home with his family beside him. He is survived by his wife, Primitiva and predeceased by his first wife Mary. He is also survived by his daughters Ann Cleary and husband Kevin and Roberta Genaro and her husband Marty. His pride were his 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Monday, June 17 at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave, Ridgefield. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 10AM at St. Nicholas Church in Palisades Park. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.