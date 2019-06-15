Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
Palisades Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Rotondo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Rotondo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dominick Rotondo Obituary
Dominick Rotondo

Ridgefield - Dominick Rotondo, 94, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on June 12, 2019 at home with his family beside him. He is survived by his wife, Primitiva and predeceased by his first wife Mary. He is also survived by his daughters Ann Cleary and husband Kevin and Roberta Genaro and her husband Marty. His pride were his 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Monday, June 17 at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave, Ridgefield. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 10AM at St. Nicholas Church in Palisades Park. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now