Dominick Spina
Hawthorne - Spina, Dominick, age 88, of Hawthorne, on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Lyndhurst, Dominick had resided there until becoming a resident of Hawthorne over 60 years ago. He also spent a period of 13 years living in Vallejo, CA. After serving his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Dominick worked as an offset pressman retiring from Technigraphics in San Francisco, CA. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, a member of the Hawthorne VFW post # 1593, St. Anthony's Golden Horizon Club, and the Golden Circle Club of the Louis Bay 2nd Public Library of Hawthorne. At every club meeting, Dominick was known and appreciated for making coffee. In his spare time, Dominick enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, photography, being handy, and was an avid gardener. Dominick Spina was the beloved husband of Emily (nee Morano) Spina. Father of Stephen Spina and his wife Kathleen of Wilmington, MA and Judy Abbatiello of Whippany. Grandfather of John Spina, Emilia Spina, Nicole Abbatiello, and the late Vincent Abbatiello (2014). Brother of Mario Spina and his wife the late Rita and the late Valente Spina (1994). He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral will depart at 9:00am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne, for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 - 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or a .
