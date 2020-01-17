|
Dominick W. Barone
Franklin Lakes - Dominick William Barone of Franklin Lakes, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 91 surrounded by his loving family. Dominick (Don) was born on November 19, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from James Madison High School; he then served the country he loved in the US Army by completing a tour of duty with the occupation forces in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning home, he graduated from Brooklyn College. Don had a 49-year career working for Best Foods/CPC International in marketing and finance. It was there he met his beloved wife of 62 years. Don was a resident of NYC until 1964 then moved his family to Ridgewood, NJ where they resided for 54 years. He was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, coached CYO basketball, and worked tirelessly to support the school his children attended. In town, he directed the Basketball Association of Ridgewood summer league program and coached several Ridgewood Baseball Association little league teams. Don is survived by his loving wife Francine, son Donald (Gina) of New York, daughter Mary Beth Pesce (James) of Wyckoff, son William (Miyo) of New York and daughter Judith Cottrell (Jonathan) of Oakland; his five adored grandchildren who called him Papa; Alexander Barone, Katherine Cottrell, John Pesce, Julia Pesce and Jack Cottrell. He is also survived by his brothers Vincent and Harry Barone. Don was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Jack and Nicoletta Barone and his youngest brother, Nicholas Barone and niece Pia Barone. Don will be remembered as a devoted family man, a devout Catholic and an avid sports fan. Always a gentleman, his smile, hugs and kind and generous heart will be dearly missed. The family will receive their friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Ridgewood. Interment to follow at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood. If desired, contributions in Don's name may be made to the Sister Lucy Fund at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church or the HorseAbility program for individuals with special needs, www.horseability.com.