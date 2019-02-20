Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
209 Woodcliff Avenue
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
209 Woodcliff Avenue
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
Park Ridge - Dominique Ann Franco, 21, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of Michael and Gina Franco. Loving sister of Michael Franco and his wife Libby, Andrew Franco and his wife Keri, James Franco and Travis Decotiis. Cherished granddaughter of Carole Palazzolo and Arlene Franco. She is also survived by her many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Our Lady Mother of the Church, 209 Woodcliff Avenue, Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Thursday, February 21 from 2-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Dominique's life and faith will be held at the church on Friday, February 22 at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dominique's name to . Becker-funeralhome.com
