Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Donald A. Brancaccio


Donald A. Brancaccio Obituary
Donald A. Brancaccio

Stuart - Donald A. Brancaccio of Stuart Florida passed away peacefully on April 8th 2019 at the age of 85 .

Donald was born in Glenridge NJ on June 11th, 1933 and graduated Nutley High School in 1951. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Navy aboard the USS Newport News from 1952-1956. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. In 1960, Donald graduated from the International Correspondence Schools for Sales Management.

Donald began a long and successful sales career before founding his own company, Brancaccio Associates, in 1982. In 1993 he was named the National Sales Director of Oztec Industries based out of Port Washington NY, retiring in December of 2018!

In 1954, Donald married his High School sweetheart Jeanetta LoCurcio, of Nutley NJ. In addition to his wife, Donald leaves behind his six children: Nancy Duhm, Peter Brancaccio (Wendy), Donna Sparaco (Jeffrey), Teresa Brancaccio (John), Janet Gott (Michael), and June Neblung (Kevin), as well as his 13 Grand Children: Nicole, Matthew, Kristen, Lauren, Jennifer, Christina, Jeanette, Johnathan, Madison, Olivia, Sophia, Jack and Leo and seven Great Grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother, Anthony Brancaccio and sister-in- law Theresa and sister-in-law Antoinette LoCurcio.

Donald was predeceased by a son Gerard Vincent, a daughter Mary Filomena, his parents Filomena and Gennaro, Son's in Law Christopher Duhm, Pietro Sparaco and Nephew Larry Brancaccio.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned.
