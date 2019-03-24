Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove - Donald A. Denecke, age 85, went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2018 at Arbor Glen Center, Cedar Grove, NJ. He was born November 18, 1933 in Hackensack, NJ to Herman and Elsie (Hirsch) Denecke. Donald resided in Lyndhurst, NJ until 2003 when he moved to East Orange, NJ. He was a 1951 graduate of Lyndhurst High School and attended Newark College of Engineering. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Donald worked at the Bendix Corporation in Teterboro, NJ until he retired. He is survived by his sisters, Eileen Wilson of Haymarket, VA and Linda Amadio & husband Pat of Bartonsville, PA; sister-in-law Judy Denecke of Rowlett, TX and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, brothers John Denecke and Robert Denecke; sister-in-law Gail Denecke and nephew Scott Denecke. He was kind and generous, always considering the needs of others before himself.

Visitation on March 30, 2019 will be at 10AM, followed by a memorial service at 11AM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ. This will be officiated by Pastor Matthew Swiatkowski, from Gospel Light Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Hospice of NJ, 400 Broadacres Drive, Bloomfield NJ 07003 or , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
