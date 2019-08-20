|
|
Donald A. Dwan
Waldwick, NJ - Dwan, Donald A., 85, of Waldwick, died on August 15, 2019. Born in 1933, in Passaic, to Patrick Dwan and Dorothy Smith Dwan, he grew up in Clifton and New York City. He had been a resident of Waldwick since 1998. Don served proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 on board the U.S.S. Essex, in VF-172, in Korea and in other countries around the globe. He had a lifelong interest in World War II history. He was very knowledgeable and could identify World War II aircraft, both Allied and Axis, as well as most propeller-driven planes and early jets from all nations. He was a model builder for many years, mainly of WWII aircraft, which he displayed locally. An avid reader and movie buff, Don shared his love of film with his community as co-organizer of the Waldwick Library Classic Movie Series for close to a decade. His navy years sparked a lifelong passion for travel, which he shared with his wife Kay.Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Ridgewood Board of Education and the Village of Ridgewood. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Catherine Dwan; sons Donald A. Dwan, Jr. (Sheryl), Park Ridge, NJ, Brian R. Dwan (Marne), Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, and Gordon I. Dwan (Gary Leveillee), Cranston, RI; sister Doris Metzger and brothers Richard O'Daniels and Barry O'Daniels. Also surviving are his step-son John D. Worth (Veronique Autphenne), Alexandria, VA; grandchildren Stephanie Dwan, Samantha Dwan, Shannon Dwan, Dakota Dwan, Abby Baker, James Baker, Charlie Baker, Julian Worth, Jacques Worth, and Jeremy Worth, all of whom will fondly remember Grandpa's motto, "A clean ship is a happy ship." Don was predeceased by his first wife, Grace, in 1984, and his step-daughter, Marcia Worth-Baker, in 2015. The family will receive friends at C. C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, 306 East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24. A memorial service will follow at 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or Valley Hospice. www.vanemburgh.com