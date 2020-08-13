Donald A. McNairDonald A. McNair Sr., "Big Donnie" "The Mailman" age 81, of Passaic, departed this life on August 11, 2020. He was employed by the United States Postal Service as a Mail Carrier before retirement, and was a member of the U.S. Air force from 1961-1964. Donald was also a member of the Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church- Passaic, NJ Men's Ministry, and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He leaves to cherish precious memories to his wife; Elizabeth (Hawes) McNair, sons; Donald McNair Jr., and Derik McNair Sr., sister Annabelle McNair, and grandchildren Derik McNair Jr., and Jeremiah C. McNair. He also leaves behind 2 daughters in law; Diane M. McNair, and Betsy McNair, along with a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends