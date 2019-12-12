|
|
Donald A. Neckers
Mr. Donald A. Neckers, who passed away on Dec. 11, 2019, was born on April 4, 1934 in Boston, Mass. He graduated from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy with a B.S. Degree in Pharmacy in 1955.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. Mr. Neckers was married for 63 years to Barbara (Levine) Neckers and is survived by his wife and two sons, Harris (Sharon) of Nutley, NJ and Larry of Passaic. He is also survived by nieces Karen T. Fine (Robert) and family, of Woodland Park, and Janis T. Gordon (Malcolm) and family
He was the co-owner and Registered Pharmacist for over 40 years at Wilbern Pharmacy, located at Main and Van Houten Avenues.
Mr. Neckers also was the Pharmacy Manager at Rite Aid in Hasbrouck Heights from 1998-2011, when he retired. He has been the co-owner of DonRich Association.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Harris E. Neckers and his brother Alan P. Neckers of Chelsea, Massachusetts.
Mr. Neckers served on several local and community boards: Elected trustee at Passaic Board of Education 1972-1978, Vice President Passaic Board of Education 1976, President Passaic County Pharmaceutical Assoc. 1989-1996, Vice President Passaic County Pharmaceutical Association 1988, Member New Jersey Pharmacy Association, President Tabard Drug Corps of NJ-NY-Conn 1983-86, Former Trustee Passaic/Clifton YM/YWHA and Beth Shalom Temple-Clifton, NJ.
He was a member of the Jewish War Veterans, Beth Shalom Reform Temple-Passaic-Clifton, Temple Ner Tamid, Bloomfield, NJ
Service will be held at the Jewish Memorial Chapel, 841 Allwood Rd. Clifton, NJ
on Sunday 12/15/19 at 11:00 a.m; Burial at Riverside Cemetery, Lodi, NJ; Levine Family Plot Abraham Avenue.
Donations may be made to Temple Ner Tamid Bloomfield, NJ, St. Josephs Rehab & Healthcare Center, Cedar Grove, NJ, or to