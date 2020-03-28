|
Donald "Russ" Azzati
Clifton - Donald Benjamin "Russ" Azzati of Clifton has died at the age of 89. He was born on July 17th 1930, the son of the late Benjamin Azzati and Helen Greenleaf. Russ served in the U.S. Army as a musician entertaining troops in the Pacific shortly after World War II. He married Rose (Abromavitz) Azzati on September 7th, 1958. He worked as a musician in the 50's and 60's and was a drummer for the group "The Four Sparks" who recorded a single titled "Out of this World." The group performed the song on The Alan Freed TV show. He and Rose founded Azzati Real Estate in Clifton and Russ continued at the business until he retired. They had many close friends and were known to light up a room and be the life of the party with their good humor and dancing. Rose passed away in 2015.
Russ is survived by his daughter Jodi Axiotakis and her husband Ralph Nigro and grandson John Axiotakis; daughter Jami Broadnax and her husband Junius and granddaughter Morgan Donnelly; brother-in-law Richard Rossiter and his wife Diane; niece Corey Rossiter and her husband Gaerrick Bennett, and grand niece Ayla Bennett; nephew Jonathan Rossiter and grand niece Lucy Rossiter.
