Donald C. Bragman, Sr.

1/1/1935 - 10/12/2016

"Our Dad"

3rd Anniversary



You often said that we would miss you

Oh, how those words have proved you true.We lost the one and only Dad

Dear Dad, when we lost you.



Your nature was

loving and giving

Your heart was made of pure gold

And to us who truly loved you,

Your memory will never grow old.



We have lost, but Heaven has gained

The most wonderful Dad this world contained,

There's just one thing that makes us glad

God chose you to be our "DAD".



Love & Miss You With All Our Hearts,

Love your Daughters,

June & Lisa

Granddaughter Danielle
