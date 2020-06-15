Donald C. Morehouse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Morehouse

Port Charlotte, FL - Donald C. Morehouse, late of Port Charlotte, FL passed away Sunday, June 14 following a brief illness. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Irving and Anna, his brothers Harold and Irving, their wives as well as his beloved wife of over 50 years Doris.

Born in Garfield, NJ in 1923, Don attended Garfield H. S. and was President of his graduating class of 1940. After serving on a PT Boat in the Pacific during WW II, he returned to the states, got married and got a job at Union Carbide & Carbon Co. where he would stay employed for the next 44 years. Don spent 7 years attending night classes at Pace Institute in NYC. After living in Hasbrouck Heights, he and his growing family ( daughter Linda born in 1947, son Tom in 1952 ) moved to Fair Lawn where they lived for over 30 years. After a brief stay in CT, Don and Doris resettled in Leisure Village West in Manchester, NJ where they enjoyed 16 years together until her death in 2000. In 2014 Don was on the move once again, this time down to Port Charlotte, FL to be closer to Linda and her family. Always musically inclined he sang Barbershop with The Ridgewood Cavaliers of Harmony and was a dedicated choir member of every church he belonged to throughout his life. Kind, gentle and with a ready smile on his face ( and often a joke on his lips ).

Don is survived by his daughter Linda Todd and her husband Michael, his son Tom and wife Mary, his grandsons Ryan, Christopher and Daniel and their spouses, his great grandchildren Michael, Kimberly, Kalynn, Harlee, niece Carol Boughner and her family as well as nephews Jack, Kevin and Scott Morehouse and their families. Following a private ceremony Donald will be laid to rest beside his devoted wife Doris and her parents Frank and Nellie Dittrich in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

Funerals services entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Ave. Paramus, NJ 07652

For further information www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved