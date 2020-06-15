Donald C. Morehouse
Port Charlotte, FL - Donald C. Morehouse, late of Port Charlotte, FL passed away Sunday, June 14 following a brief illness. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Irving and Anna, his brothers Harold and Irving, their wives as well as his beloved wife of over 50 years Doris.
Born in Garfield, NJ in 1923, Don attended Garfield H. S. and was President of his graduating class of 1940. After serving on a PT Boat in the Pacific during WW II, he returned to the states, got married and got a job at Union Carbide & Carbon Co. where he would stay employed for the next 44 years. Don spent 7 years attending night classes at Pace Institute in NYC. After living in Hasbrouck Heights, he and his growing family ( daughter Linda born in 1947, son Tom in 1952 ) moved to Fair Lawn where they lived for over 30 years. After a brief stay in CT, Don and Doris resettled in Leisure Village West in Manchester, NJ where they enjoyed 16 years together until her death in 2000. In 2014 Don was on the move once again, this time down to Port Charlotte, FL to be closer to Linda and her family. Always musically inclined he sang Barbershop with The Ridgewood Cavaliers of Harmony and was a dedicated choir member of every church he belonged to throughout his life. Kind, gentle and with a ready smile on his face ( and often a joke on his lips ).
Don is survived by his daughter Linda Todd and her husband Michael, his son Tom and wife Mary, his grandsons Ryan, Christopher and Daniel and their spouses, his great grandchildren Michael, Kimberly, Kalynn, Harlee, niece Carol Boughner and her family as well as nephews Jack, Kevin and Scott Morehouse and their families. Following a private ceremony Donald will be laid to rest beside his devoted wife Doris and her parents Frank and Nellie Dittrich in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
Funerals services entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Ave. Paramus, NJ 07652
For further information www.vanderplaat.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.