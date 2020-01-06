Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Wyckoff Reformed Church
580 Wyckoff Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ
Wyckoff - Donald J. Christie age 88 of Wyckoff, died peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born in Paterson, Don lived in Prospect Park and Hawthorne before moving to Wyckoff in 1957. He was a graduate of Rutgers University and served his country proudly in the United States Army as a Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. In his early career, Don worked side by side with his father-in-law in the family business, C. Van Howling & Sons, a building moving company located in Wallington. He later joined Weichert Realtors, Wyckoff. Don was active in the Wyckoff Reformed Church where he served as Deacon, Elder, and Vice President of the Consistory. He also served as a trustee of the Christian Health Care Center.

Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Joyce (nee Van Howling), his devoted children, Carol

(Steven) Rosner and Douglas (Dana) Christie and his grandchildren, Sara and Rachel Christie and David (fiancée Meghan) and Katherine Rosner. Don also leaves his brother Stuart, his nieces and nephews and many friends. The Christie family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, January 8, 3:00 until 7:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, 11:00 AM at the Wyckoff Reformed Church, 580 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff. Interment will be in the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wyckoff Reformed Church or Christian Health Care Center Foundation, HM Activities Dept., 301 Sicomac Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481
- ADVERTISEMENT -