Donald D. Mitnick
Woodland Park - Donald D. Mitnick, age 86, of Woodland Park, NJ, a former longtime resident of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away at his home on Friday morning May 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Arline K. Mitnick. Devoted father of Mitchell Mitnick, Bryan Mitnick and his wife Nelly, Jonathan Mitnick and his wife Patricia, and Corey Mitnick and his wife Nancy Rabin. Proud grandfather of Justin and his wife Samantha, Tyler, Bianca, Luigi, Gavriela, Conor, Dillon, Benjamin, Jakob, Shane and Liana. Dear great grandfather of Lukas. Donald was the founder and president of CCS Stone, Inc. in Moonachie, NJ which is currently being operated by his family. Donald served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955 in Germany. He was a member of the Masonic Order for over 50 years and was a former member of the Fair Lawn Jewish Center. A service for family only will be held on Monday afternoon at the Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, michaeljfox.org. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.