Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's RC Church
Ridgefield, NJ
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Madonna Mausoleum
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Donald DePasquale Obituary
Donald DePasquale

Cape Coral FL/ formerly Ridgefield - Donald DePasquale, 78, of Cape Coral Fl, formerly of Ridgefield, NJ, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved Husband of Brenda DePasquale. Loving Father of Dina, Anthony, Donna, and the late Donald. Cherished Grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Dear Brother of Vincent and the late Anthony. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation on Friday, January 17 from 4-8 PM at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave., Ridgefield. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 18 at 10 AM St. Matthew's RC Church, Ridgefield. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. www.blackleyfh.com
