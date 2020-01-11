|
|
Donald DePasquale
Cape Coral FL/ formerly Ridgefield - Donald DePasquale, 78, of Cape Coral Fl, formerly of Ridgefield, NJ, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved Husband of Brenda DePasquale. Loving Father of Dina, Anthony, Donna, and the late Donald. Cherished Grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Dear Brother of Vincent and the late Anthony. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation on Friday, January 17 from 4-8 PM at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave., Ridgefield. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 18 at 10 AM St. Matthew's RC Church, Ridgefield. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. www.blackleyfh.com