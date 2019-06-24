Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Lodi - Donald E. Bloodworth 82, of Lodi passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Eldred and Lillian Bloodworth. Don was a member of the N.J. Army National Guard. He was a partner with his brothers in their family business, Rayelco Generator Co. Inc. in Lodi celebrating 72 years. Beloved husband of Sonia (nee Koch) Bloodworth. Devoted father of Debbie Cangialosi and her husband Eddie, Don Bloodworth and his wife Diane and Jessica Perdomo and her husband Ralph. Dear brother of Hugh Bloodworth and the late Russ Bloodworth who passed away one day prior. Loving grandfather of AmyLynn Micci and her husband Ryan, ToriLyn, Jared, Ian, Angeleah and the late Drew Bloodworth. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, June 26th at 10:30 AM. Cremation following at Cedar Lawn Crematory. Visitation Tuesday, June 25th from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude PL. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
