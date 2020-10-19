1/
Donald E. Hirsch
Donald E. Hirsch

Coatesville - Donald E. Hirsch, 83, of Coatesville PA, formerly of Basking Ridge & Englewood Cliffs, NJ, passed away suddenly on Friday October 16, 2020. Beloved son of the late Bruno Hirsch and Pauline (nee Haag). Loving father of Allyson Hirsch. Dear brother of Paul Hirsch. Cherished "cool" uncle of Susan Hirsch, her husband Bruce Hart, and Linda Wilson. Great uncle of Carl Wilson. Donald was a talented mechanic who owned Bound Brook Auto Body and took delight in fixing old, neglected vehicles. Donald also enjoyed racing boats and playing the accordion especially for seniors in the retirement communities he visited. Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Friday October 23 from 11AM-12PM with a service here at 12PM. Burial will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
OCT
23
Service
12:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
Funeral services provided by
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCorry Brothers

