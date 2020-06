Donald E. KichuryWaldwick - Donald E. Kichury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 58. Born in Passaic, NJ, he was a long time resident of Waldwick. Donald was a parishioner of St. Luke's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus. He is survived by his father and caretaker Donald A. Kichury, sister Joyce Muradian, her husband Michael; nephew Brian; niece Melissa and several cousins. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook with the limit of only 25 people allowed. Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, ( vpfh.com ), Wyckoff.