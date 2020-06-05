Donald E. Kichury
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Kichury

Waldwick - Donald E. Kichury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 58. Born in Passaic, NJ, he was a long time resident of Waldwick. Donald was a parishioner of St. Luke's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus. He is survived by his father and caretaker Donald A. Kichury, sister Joyce Muradian, her husband Michael; nephew Brian; niece Melissa and several cousins. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook with the limit of only 25 people allowed. Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), Wyckoff.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:45 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved