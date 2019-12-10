|
|
Donald E. Lawson
Paramus - Donald E. Lawson, 82, a resident of Paramus, formerly of Glen Rock, Ridgewood and Mahwah, passed away on December 8, 2019 with family by his side. Donald was predeceased by his parents Bayard and Gertrude Lawson and is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan Spendlove Lawson. Devoted father and father-in-law to John M. Lawson and his wife Jennifer (Tolan) Lawson of Ridgewood, NJ and James A. Lawson and his wife Elizabeth (Kelly) Lawson of Chevy Chase, MD. Loving grandfather to Daniel, Gregory, Katherine, Timothy and Jillian. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Suzanne and Walter Guzzo. Don will also be missed by his niece and nephew Megan and Patrick Guzzo. Visiting Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Gabriel the Archangel RC Church, 88 E. Saddle River Rd., Saddle River. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Donald's name to the () or the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge (rbari.org/donate) would be greatly appreciated. FeeneyFuneralHome.com