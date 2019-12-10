Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Lawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Lawson Obituary
Donald E. Lawson

Paramus - Donald E. Lawson, 82, a resident of Paramus, formerly of Glen Rock, Ridgewood and Mahwah, passed away on December 8, 2019 with family by his side. Donald was predeceased by his parents Bayard and Gertrude Lawson and is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan Spendlove Lawson. Devoted father and father-in-law to John M. Lawson and his wife Jennifer (Tolan) Lawson of Ridgewood, NJ and James A. Lawson and his wife Elizabeth (Kelly) Lawson of Chevy Chase, MD. Loving grandfather to Daniel, Gregory, Katherine, Timothy and Jillian. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Suzanne and Walter Guzzo. Don will also be missed by his niece and nephew Megan and Patrick Guzzo. Visiting Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Gabriel the Archangel RC Church, 88 E. Saddle River Rd., Saddle River. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Donald's name to the () or the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge (rbari.org/donate) would be greatly appreciated. FeeneyFuneralHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -