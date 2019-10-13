|
Donald E. Ronk
Clifton - Donald E. Ronk 78 of Clifton passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Passaic, he resided in Clifton most of his life. Donald is a graduate of Clifton High School and received his Bachelor's degree at Newark College of Engineering and his Master's degree at the University of Florida. He was employed by Hoffmann - La Roche in Nutley for 34 years as a Director and interim Vice President prior to his retirement. Donald is a member of the Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Essex Fells and was a lifelong supporter of the Gideon Society. He is survived by a brother Charles Ronk Jr. of Brick, by a nephew, Charles A. Ronk, by a niece, Dawn Cardonell, by a great-nephew, Marc Cardonell and by a great-niece, Kirsten Bergy. Donald is predeceased by his parents, Charles H. and Alice (Craig) Ronk. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton followed by burial at East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Donald requested that no flowers be displayed at his funeral and that in lieu thereof donations to Gideon International or the Calvary Evangelical Free Church, 450 Fells Road, Essex Fells, NJ will be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com