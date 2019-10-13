Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Burial
Following Services
East Ridgelawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ronk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Ronk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Ronk Obituary
Donald E. Ronk

Clifton - Donald E. Ronk 78 of Clifton passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Passaic, he resided in Clifton most of his life. Donald is a graduate of Clifton High School and received his Bachelor's degree at Newark College of Engineering and his Master's degree at the University of Florida. He was employed by Hoffmann - La Roche in Nutley for 34 years as a Director and interim Vice President prior to his retirement. Donald is a member of the Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Essex Fells and was a lifelong supporter of the Gideon Society. He is survived by a brother Charles Ronk Jr. of Brick, by a nephew, Charles A. Ronk, by a niece, Dawn Cardonell, by a great-nephew, Marc Cardonell and by a great-niece, Kirsten Bergy. Donald is predeceased by his parents, Charles H. and Alice (Craig) Ronk. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton followed by burial at East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Donald requested that no flowers be displayed at his funeral and that in lieu thereof donations to Gideon International or the Calvary Evangelical Free Church, 450 Fells Road, Essex Fells, NJ will be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now